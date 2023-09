ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Part of 390 Southbound is shut down due to an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 390 Southbound is currently shutdown at the Jefferson Rd. exit ramp and the East Henrietta on ramp to 390 southbound.

Traffic alert: all traffic on 390 SB is being diverted off the exit ramp at the Jefferson rd exit while MCSO is conducting an investigation on 390. Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route at this time. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/UQGLJa57PD — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) September 6, 2023

Deputies ask drivers to use alternate routes of travel. Stay with News 8 and RochesterFirst as this story develops.