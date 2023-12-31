ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shares their advice for how to say safe this New Year’s Eve.

Deputy Brendan Hurley said “We’re just asking that if you know you’re going to go out, you’re going to be drinking, it’s 2023, almost 2024 there’s plenty of options out there. If you want to call a friend, you want to call a family member, be the designated driver yourself. There’s ride shares, there’s tons of options out there so that you don’t have to worry about getting home safely if you’ve been drinking.”

Hurley says deputies want to keep everybody safe this holiday and will be on the lookout for drunk drivers tonight. He reminds Rochester residents that two drinks within an hour will put you over the legal limit.