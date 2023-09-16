ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcycle driver was listed in critical condition after a crash involving three vehicles in Mendon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and fire crews responded to Pittsford Mendon Road Saturday evening for reports of a three-vehicle crash.

Investigators say a Subaru was heading north on Pittsford Mendon Road, making a left turn into a driveway on the west side of the roadway. At the same time, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving southbound on Pittsford Mendon Road. Deputies say the motorcycle crashed into the Subaru making the turn.

As a result of this, the Harley-Davidson motorcycle crossed into the northbound lane, and crashed into a 2002 Custom Motorcycle that had stopped while the Subaru was making its turn, according to MCSO.

The driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle, along with the passenger, were taken to Strong Hospital. The driver was listed in critical condition, according to MCSO. The passenger suffered trauma to the lower leg.

The operator of the 2002 motorcycle was taken to Strong Hospital for trauma to the lower leg. Deputies say the driver of the Subaru was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to MCSO. Deputies add drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.