ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A sergeant in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday after an investigation in Parma.

According to the MCSO, deputies were called to a home on Burritt Road for a reported disturbance. Evonne Kushner, 37, was arrested and charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The sheriff’s office says Kushner is a sergeant in to the jail bureau. She was assigned to administrative duties outside the jail while the external and internal investigations continue.