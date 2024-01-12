ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In light of recent events, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers why it’s important to slow down and move over, especially with the change in weather.

The sheriff’s office says they do their part to ensure trucks are following DOT guidelines.

“With the bigger vehicles, it takes even longer for them to slow down a little bit. But what you as a driver of a regular vehicle, can do is maybe not cut right in front of that truck. You know, it can take a lot more time to slow down so they purposely leave that gap between them in the car in front of them. And then when you pull in there, they try to stop. And they don’t have enough time because you’re in the way” said Public Information Officer Brendan Hurley.

Even if you’re not driving a truck or a huge SUV, officers say to give yourself a little extra time for winter weather.