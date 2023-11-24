ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spent their Black Friday with kids!

‘Shop with a Cop’ gave not just kids, but their families the chance to get to know the deputies off duty.

In the spirit of giving, ‘Shop with a Cop’ gave kids in our community the chance to get the top thing on their Christmas wish list.

MCSO deputies partnered with Encompass Family Navigation to take children out shopping for Christmas. 20 children were given $500 each from Renewal by Andersen to spend at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, and Walmart.

Deputy Sean Mayo says the event ensures kids who may not get gifts otherwise have something to open.

“The great thing about law enforcement being involved is we’re here during a happy time in their life, versus a time where we are called to an event that might be one of the worst times in their life,” Deputy Mayo said.

Before heading to the stores, kids worked with deputies to put together their Christmas lists Organizers said this helped them become more comfortable with MCSO.

“Initially when officers came in, I think some of our students were scared, but I think the officers, they’re really nice and friendly, they calmed our students down, and they’re ready to go!,” Senior Administrator for Youth and Family Services Paul Tucker said.

And off they went! Each deputy was paired with a student and began crossing things off the list with each thing they found.

Armani and her sibling shopped together, and shared what she picked out already, and what she’s hoping to see as she keeps shopping.

“What are you shopping for today?”

“Shoes and clothes.”

“What is the number one thing on your Christmas list?”

“A hoverboard.”

Organizers say even though the event is in its first year, they hope to keep it going for holiday seasons to come.