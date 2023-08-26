ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office held a community open house Saturday to give an inside look at their new B Zone Substation.

At the zone, located on Calkins Road in Henrietta, guests could tour, see the vehicles, and meet the deputies.

Captain of the B-Zone Chris Fay says the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office moved into the space just three years ago, and they wanted to open up their doors to the community. He says meeting with the community in this kind of setting “means everything.”

“We get a lot of support from our community,” Captain Fay said. “We’re very happy to be serving here. We’re very happy that we get to come to work every day and serve the community.”

SAFE Child IDs were available, and a flag ceremony took place at noon.