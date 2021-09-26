Monroe County officials uncover ‘disturbing video’ made by Pittsford Sutherland student

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that a student-made video containing images of a weapon has been circulating at Pittsford Sutherland High School.

The video — which is believed to had been filmed months ago — was investigated for a potential threat. According to authorities, the ‘disturbing’ video involves a weapon that was determined to be an air-soft gun.

MCSO have interviewed the student’s family and plan on screening additional students who may be involved. Police believe there is no credible threat to the community’s safety at this time.

Deputies will be stationed at the school’s premise for a duration of time with the goal of providing a sense of security for staff and students at Sutherland High School.

The superintendent of the school has been made aware of what officials call unacceptable video and is working to take corrective action with the student.