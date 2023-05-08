Editor’s Note: You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County leaders announced that they will be investing $7M in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says this investment will be used to increase deputies in neighborhoods and change how MCSO fights crime.

The investment, according to Bello, will add 40 sworn positions, including 32 deputy road patrol officers, six command-level positions, add a juvenile investigator position, and add a fourth and fifth platoon to ensure backup for deputies.

In addition, Monroe County will be creating the Regional Investigative Operations Center (RIOC), which is described as a county-wide, interagency public safety facility.

The center is aimed at improving communication and coordination among local law enforcement agencies in order to solve crimes such as car thefts, smash-and-grabs, and catalytic converter thefts.

“Ensuring that people are safe in their homes and their neighborhoods is the most important function of government,” Bello said. “These are serious matters that require serious and thoughtful government response.”

Sheriff Todd Baxter says that before this, the population in Monroe County has increased while the population of the sheriff’s office has not grown with it.

“We need to ensure that, as a sheriff’s office, that we are not running at bare minimum,” Sheriff Baxter said. “We need to ensure that we have the staff and the resources to police those areas that we respond for and keep that our number one priority.”

“More deputies in our community means more opportunity with engagement with our neighbors,” Legislator Dave Long added.

Bello was joined by Sheriff Baxter and DA Sandra Doorley, along with law enforcement officials and the Monroe County Legislature.

