UPDATE

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Iana A. Thompson was located safe and sound, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teen.

Iana A. Thompson, 16, was last seen at The Children’s Home on Penfield Road.

Thompson stands at 5′ 2″, weighs in at 180 lbs with green and blue dyed hair, and brown eyes. Thompson was last seen wearing a green shirt, dark sweatpants, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.