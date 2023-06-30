ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crime in our region not only affects the victims in each incident but can also impact the law enforcement officers. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is using a unique method to help their deputies cope with tragedies.

He’s fluffy, he’s cuddly and he’s working hard at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Blue, MCSO’s wellness dog, does not search for bombs. Instead, he’s sniffing out stress.

“I have seen people smile that I have honestly never seen smile before,” MCSO Director of Health and Wellness Dr. Kimberly Butler said.

Dr. Butler got the idea to adopt a wellness dog after attending an FBI conference. Blue was rescued from a shelter in Texas and brought to the sheriff’s office in February.

He is part of a new program which began in September of last year, to support the deputies and staff members cope when they face tragedy at work.

“It’s so helpful, and it’s not only after critical incidences, it’s really every day,” Dr. Butler said. “Because you never know what’s going to affect someone. The field of policing, the career of policing is different than it used to be, and they see so much. And in order to get folks through that career in one piece, to be able to enjoy their retirement, we need to support them on the job.”

Similar to a typical police dog, Blue’s caregiver Deputy Graham takes him home with her at night and brings him back to work in the morning. She says it’s a task she wouldn’t trade for the world.

“I am very blessed. I believe I have the best job in the sheriff’s office right now because he brings smiles to people’s faces and he’s good for all of our health and wellness,” Deputy Graham said.

Officials say the hardest task they face is only having one blue and 1,200 employees who love to see him. The good news is they say the possibility of adopting a couple other wellness dogs is definitely on the table.