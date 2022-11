ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A house fire shut down traffic to Shumway Road overnight in the Town of Sweden, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The MCSO was called in to assist the Brockport Fire Department with the fire. Deputies confirmed that at least one woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Deputies said that the area is shut down for investigation. No further information has been released.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.