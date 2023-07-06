Editor’s Note: MCSO’s conference regarding the incident is available at the bottom of this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man and woman were charged, and a victim is in the hospital after she was dragged out of a hotel in Henrietta Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6 a.m., MCSO says deputies responded to the Microtel on Lehigh Station Road for a possible kidnapping.

Deputies learned a woman and man dragged a woman from the lobby of the hotel to a vehicle in the parking lot. After investigation and review of surveillance video, deputies were able to identify the two suspects as well as the victim. MCSO says they were known to each other.

Investigators checked multiple addresses for the suspects and the victim. The vehicle was located and stopped in the area of Joseph Avenue and Sullivan Street in the City of Rochester.

According to MCSO, the suspects and the victim were inside the vehicle. Deputies transported all three to the MCSO B Zone substation for questioning. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment afterwards.

Cordell L. Brooks, 27, of Rochester and Shuntiayana Sims, 27, of Rochester are charged with kidnapping in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

Both suspects were arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and remanded to Monroe County Jail on $100,000 cash, a $250,000 insured bond, and $500,000 partially secured bond.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released footage of the incident at the Microtel. The video can be viewed here.

FULL CONFERENCE: