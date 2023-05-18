ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential arson that occurred on Parma Center Road.

According to deputies, the area of Parma Center Road is shut down between Hilton Parma Corners Road and Hill Road during the investigation.

MCSO says that all residents have been accounted for and the fire is under control.

Investigators are currently working to determine what caused the fire. As of now, no further information has been released.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.