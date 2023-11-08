ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 4800 block of West Ridge Road.

As a result of this crash, Rt. 104 was closed to traffic between Webster Road and Loretta Drive in the Town of Parma, according to MCSO. The area has since reopened.

Investigators said a preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Jeep was driving eastbound on Rt. 104 when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck a utility pole on the north shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the Jeep was not injured, according to MCSO.

Check back with News 8 WROC for updates.