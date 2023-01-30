ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Approximately 400 Hyundai and Kia vehicles were stolen in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. This is due to a technique shared via social media on how people can steal these vehicles.

In an effort to protect people’s vehicles after a recent spike in car thefts, Hyundai donated steering wheel locks to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to provide to local Hyundai owners for free.

In order to get a steering wheel lock for your Hyundai vehicle, simply make an appointment at any one of MCSO’s three zone substations, bring your car and driver’s license with you to the appointment, and sign a form.

According to MCSO, Kia will donate steering wheel locks to the sheriff’s office for local Kia owners as well. MCSO will announce when those are available.

Law enforcement is urging car owners — especially Hyundai and Kia owners — to take further precautions, such as locking your car, making sure the car is not running, not leaving your keys in the car, and parking your vehicle in a well-lit area.