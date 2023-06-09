ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for a “serious physical injury” following a crash Friday morning in the area of Hylan Drive and Marketplace Drive.

MCSO says they responded to the area just before 9 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle was northbound on Hylan Drive, while a car headed southbound on Hylan Drive made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.

The investigation remains ongoing, and deputies are currently interviewing the driver of the car, according to MCSO. Stay with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.