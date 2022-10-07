ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Drug Enforcement Agency is calling it the single-deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.

You’re probably hearing a lot these days about fentanyl — and a variation of that called ‘rainbow fentanyl’ on streets across the nation, possibly targeting children. States are reporting record-breaking overdose deaths, in some cases two-thirds being tied to the drug.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said these ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills have been in circulation in our area for about a year. Fentanyl itself has been around for longer, but has increased in recent times.

Deputy Mike Favata with the Heroin Task Force said fentanyl comes in a standard M-30 pill, (30 milligrams), and could be disguised as various kinds of medication for smuggling purposes.

One big question asked is, are these rainbow pills targeted toward children? Favata says no.

According to Favata, drug dealers don’t want to draw that much attention to themselves: in short, it’s just not good business for them to have children overdosing. It’s also a big loss of revenue to just be passing pills out free to youngsters.

These pills are pressed and made to look like Oxycontin, Xanax, or other drugs that might get prescribed to you. As Favata says, though, that could change any day.

“You never know what you’re getting. What I always say is — if the medication isn’t prescribed to you, don’t take it. If it’s not your name on the bottle [and] you’re you know, taking out [pills]… don’t take it. You don’t know what you’re taking nowadays. You have no idea what’s out there. And I’ve always said, it could be next week, it could be they make it look like ibuprofen. It could be another over-the-counter medication. Who knows how they’re going to get it across? How they’re going to try and move this through — either the border or past law enforcement to get it into the hands of people. We just never know,” he said.

However, out of precaution, he said to check your kids’ candy this Halloween. Some of this stuff might end up in the mix.

“Just like with my son, nine years old, he’s going to go trick or treating, still you’re going to take your candy out, just like you do, you sort it out, these ones go here, these ones go here. But you’re going to want to check to see what’s in the bag. I mean, that’s just what you look for. I don’t know how they would pass this through. Would they put it in a Sweet Tarts wrapper? Who knows? I just don’t see that (dealers are) going to be handing out candy, rainbow fentanyl, to children. It just doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Deputy Favata said if you need help with an addiction, please reach out to the Heroin Task Force. They have never arrested anyone hooked on drugs — rather, they get you the help you need.

As a reminder, Narcan is a nasal spray that when used, can be effective in reversing an overdose, including fentanyl.