HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Deputies say the crash happened Wednesday evening at Lake Road East Fork and Lake Road West Fork in Hamlin.

MCSO says the sole rider of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries. They add no name will be released until the family of the rider is notified.

Lake Road will be closed from Lake Road and King Street to the Lake Road East and West Split at this time, according to MCSO.

