ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office provided details of the investigation into a murder-suicide in Pittsford, confirming that the man shot the woman before killing himself.

Deputies responded to the area of Tobey Road at Stone Road on the night of October 24 after a family member was not able to get in touch with someone.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman dead in a home on the street. They were later identified as Andre Pellam, 47, and Jasmine Adams, 33.

In an update Wednesday, investigators determined Andre Pellam shot Jasmine Adams multiple times before he took his own life with an illegal gun.

MCSO added they had responded to the same address in September for a domestic incident. As a result of that incident, Pellam was arrested for assault in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Pellam was arraigned in Pittsford Town Court for the September incident, where he was served with an order of protection. Deputies said he was released on his own recognizance.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said anyone looking for domestic violence resources can call 911 in an emergency, or call (585) 222-SAFE to speak with a domestic violence advocate at the Willow Domestic Violence Center Hotline.