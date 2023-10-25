ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on Beckwith Road near Fyle Elementary early Wednesday morning.

According to MCSO, deputies were trying to stop some suspicious cars going through Campus Drive. One car pulled over and an occupant got out and took off. Deputies add that it appeared he had a long gun in his hand. The vehicle took off when the deputy chased after the suspect.

Deputies said they set up a perimeter and activated a drone, but they could not find the suspect. The suspect is not believed to be in the area nor do they believe there is any threat to the area. The Rush-Henrietta School District placed Fyle Elementary on a two-hour delay due to the investigation.

It is currently unknown why the vehicles were believed to be suspicious. News 8 has reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and will update this story when more information is revealed.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.