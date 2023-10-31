ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car that was stolen out of Brighton crashed on the Inner Loop Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they received a call from someone going through vehicles throughout areas of their A-Zone — such as Spyglass Hill in Perinton and Browncroft Boulevard.

Deputies said they ran the license plates on the car and discovered it was stolen. They chased the car, but stopped due to safety reasons.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on the University Avenue entrance ramp. The fence near the ramp was damaged and the vehicle was on top of some guard rails. The driver of the car was nowhere to be found.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Anyone with information on this theft is encouraged to call 911.