ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was injured following a three-car accident that occurred on West Ridge Road Monday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that three vehicles were involved in the accident. The investigation revealed that a car heading westbound rear-ended and pushed another vehicle into the oncoming lane in the path of a delivery truck.

According to MCSO, the delivery truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor head injury.

The area of West Ridge Road was shut down during the investigation, but has since re-opened to traffic.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.