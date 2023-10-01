ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released an update on their investigation into an incarcerated individual’s death.

Deputies at the Monroe County Jail say Sunday morning, a man in his 60s was found unresponsive in a cell. Deputies and Rochester firefighters attempted life-saving measures.

The incarcerated individual was taken to Strong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before noon. He was later identified as 62-year-old Brian K. Karmon.

According to MCSO, the man was remanded to the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff for a violation of his parole.

Deputies say to be consistent with procedures regarding jail entry, the man was screened by the jail’s medical provider, and was housed in a medical unit.

MCSO will continue to investigate this incident and will work with the New York State Attorney General’s Office and the New York State Commission of Corrections throughout the investigation, per state law.

MCSO says anyone with questions about an incarcerated individual is welcome to call (585) 753-4021.