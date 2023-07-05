ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three men were charged after deputies stopped a stolen van in Henrietta, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 29 just after 2 a.m., deputies said they observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Regional Market on Jefferson Road in Henrietta.

Once deputies stopped the van and identified the three occupants, MCSO says they all had outstanding warrants and detained them.

MCSO says they located various property and a pit bull inside the van. The Humane Society of Greater Rochester responded and took custody of the dog.

Deputies say they found damage to the steering column of the van and were able to track down the owner before the van was reported stolen.

According to MCSO, the investigation to find the owner of the property inside the van is ongoing.

Rochester man Ronald K. Preston, 44, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree.

Two more Rochester men — Michael A. Carter, 33, and Julio Ortiz, 48, are charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

Preston, Carter, and Ortiz were taken to Monroe County Jail to answer the outstanding warrants.