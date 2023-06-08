ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three juveniles were arrested and charged after striking a police vehicle with a stolen car Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO says they responded to an apartment complex on Commons Way in the Henrietta for the report of suspicious people trying to steal cars. They add a witness saw an individual break the sunroof of a car in the parking lot.

A deputy who responded to the scene saw three vehicles being recklessly driven through the parking lot. MCSO says at the vehicles left the parking lot, one struck a deputy’s patrol car, causing damage to the front end.

Deputies say no one was injured. They add after leaving the area while speeding, the suspect vehicles headed towards Pittsford, and the deputy followed the original striking vehicle, while two vehicles split off and went in different directions.

The pursuit continued east throughout Pittsford and into Bushnell’s Basin, with additional deputies joining, according to MCSO, including New York State Police.

The vehicle was stopped on Rt. 490, where three Rochester juveniles — ages 13, 16, and 17, were detained. MCSO adds the 13-year-old driver and the other juveniles were taken to the B-Zone substation for an investigation.

The 13-year-old was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree, according to MCSO. They were arraigned in family court and remanded to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.

MCSO says the 16-year-old and 17-year-old were charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree and were issued juvenile appearance tickets for Monroe County Youth Part Court, and were released.