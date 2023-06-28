PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A local minister and home health aide is accused of stealing more than $60,000 from her elderly client over the course of several months, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a residence in Pittsford in December 2022 for the allegation of a home health aide scamming a 90-year-old victim.

MCSO says a Citizens Bank employee alerted deputies to suspicious activity on the victim’s checking account.

On June 26, MCSO deputies arrested Alpha D. Harris, 60, of Greece. Harris is accused of taking more than $60,000 from the victim over the course of several months before deputies were alerted.

Harris is charged with grand larceny in the second degree and was released on an appearance ticket.

Deputies tell News 8 Harris is a minister at the Power House Kingdom Cathedral Church of God in Christ. News 8 has reached out to the church for comment.

MCSO is on the lookout for potential additional victims and is asking anyone with information to call 911.