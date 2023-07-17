ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders and deputies are on the scene of a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 390 Southbound.

According to Gates Ambulance Services, the rollover crash occurred in the area of Rt. 390 and Lexington Avenue. No further information has been revealed at this time.

It is unclear what caused the rollover crash or if there were any injuries to the driver of the vehicle. Drivers are being advised to take caution when driving through the area.

Stay with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.