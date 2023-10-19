ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport man has been charged with forcible touching after he allegedly touched a physically and intellectually disabled, non-verbal woman at his job, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the CDS Monarch on Pen Web Park in Penfield on July 12 for the report of a suspicious condition.

Investigators said they spoke with an employee who witnessed another employee inappropriately touch a disabled individual the day prior.

According to MCSO, the suspect is a bus driver for CDS Monarch. The witness told deputies they saw the suspect grope the disabled passenger over her clothes while she was seated on the bus.

On October 19, investigators arrested and charged Fairport resident Ronald C. Metzler, 71 with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree, along with forcible touching.

Metzler was issued an appearance ticket and released, according to MCSO. Investigators believe there may have been additional victims. They ask anyone who has been, or may know a victim to call (585) 735-4178, or email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov