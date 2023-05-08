ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person died following a car accident that occurred in Mendon late Sunday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies described the accident as a “single car motor vehicle accident” which occurred at the intersection of Pittsford Mendon Center Rd. and Topspin Drive. The driver, who was pronounced dead on scene, was the only one inside the car at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing. The circumstances of the accident and the identity of the driver have not been revealed.

Originally, the area of Pittsford Mendon Center Rd. from Meadowside Lane to around half a mile of Topspin Dr. was closed to traffic but has since re-opened.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.