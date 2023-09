ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle accident on Rt. 531 at Gillette Road in Ogden.

A News 8 crew is on the scene of the accident where the box off a dump truck is stuck underneath the Gillette bridge on Rt. 531 Westbound.

Motorists should be advised that traffic is being rerouted away from the scene of the accident.

The box off a dump truck is stuck under the Gillette bridge 531 westbound. Traffic is being rerouted. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/DLRSWEXmB5 — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) September 5, 2023

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.