ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bicyclist is hospitalized after they were struck by a car at the intersection of Jefferson Road and West Henrietta Road Monday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that it appears that a small SUV was heading north on W. Henrietta Rd. while the bicyclist was heading east on Jefferson Road when the incident occurred. The SUV stopped after the bicyclist was hit.

Upon MCSO’s arrival, the bicyclist was found in critical condition and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. No further information is available at this time as MCSO is still investigating the incident.

