ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The use of drone technology is becoming ever more common in various fields including law enforcement. Five years ago, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office didn’t own a single drone. Now, they own several of the flying cameras and have a whole team dedicated to their operation, including Deputy Sheriff Matthew Whiting.

“We’re able to utilize our resources and cut down on the amount of time everybody is out on that scene. We’re able to free up patrol units, we’re able to free up investigators, we’re able to free up anybody to get back to answering jobs,” Whiting said. “That way, they can provide the community a better service without having to wait that much longer for a deputy to respond or an investigator to get to the scene.”

Nowadays, different cameras can be interchanged on drones including thermal imaging cameras that can assist police in locating missing people or locating a hot spot in a structure fire. One of those instances for MCSO included the massive apartment fire at the Pines of Perinton earlier this year.

“The video stream that we were providing showed them where things were, even if it was just where their resources were or where a hotspot was, it showed them what they were doing to accomplish their task of knocking down the fire,” Whiting explained.

Also of note, the sheriff’s office used the assistance of drones during last month’s police scene in East Rochester that was linked to Rochester General Hospital shutting down due to a social media threat.

“Having the drone go inside the building, inside the home, a building or warehouse, we’re able to have intelligence before going in there that we normally wouldn’t have,” Whiting said.

While this technology may seem advanced today, Whiting said it’s evolution is only getting started.

“It’s a growing field that as technology grows, and as resources become more available, we’re looking to grow on the manpower side and the equipment side. So, it’s getting larger because the benefits far outweigh the risks of sending in people in an unknown situation,” Whiting said.

Currently, MCSO has 5 drone pilots in their fleet of deputies.