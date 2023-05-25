PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teenagers were taken into custody Thursday morning in connection to a stolen car, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, MCSO deputies were dispatched to westbound 490 at Golf Road for a disabled vehicle. When they arrived, deputies say they found the owner of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica had reported it stolen on May 24. MCSO says they searched the area but did not locate any suspects.

Two hours later, at around 4:20 a.m., the East Rochester Police Department was dispatched to West Commercial Street for reports of people breaking into cars.

ERPD and MCSO took four juveniles — two 17-year-olds and two 15-year-olds into custody. MCSO adds investigators found a connection between the juveniles and the stolen Chrysler Pacifica.

The four juveniles are charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, as well as in the fourth degree.

According to MCSO, the juveniles were issued appearance tickets, and three of them were released to their guardians. They add one 15-year-old was turned over to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant.