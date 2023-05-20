PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Seven juveniles were detained, with four being arrested and charged, and one was remanded to secure detention by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after a stolen vehicle pursuit.

Deputies responded to Crown Oak Drive in Penfield Saturday morning just before 4:30 a.m. for the report of people breaking into cars.

MCSO says a witness saw the suspects got into a blue Hyundai and leave towards Penfield Road. Deputies say they were able to locate the suspect vehicle and discover it was stolen.

After a brief pursuit, MCSO says deputies were able to stop the vehicle by the use of stop sticks.

Deputies say those in the stolen vehicle were detained and identified as juveniles. MCSO adds multiple vehicles were damaged in the area of Oak Drive.

Two 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, according to MCSO.

Deputies add the 14-year-old was taken to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center. The other three juveniles were issued appearance tickets before releasing them to their guardians.

The investigation is ongoing, according to MCSO, and further charges are forthcoming.