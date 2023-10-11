ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men, one taken into custody in a swamp, have been charged with criminal possession of stolen property, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the Penfield Road Wegmans for a larceny in progress. MCSO says Wegmans security noticed the suspect leave the store with merchandise that was not paid for.

The suspect then got into a car and left the area, according to MCSO. Deputies said when they found the suspect’s car, they tried to stop it, and the driver did not comply.

Later, deputies found the car abandoned on Route 441 near Fellows Road in Penfield, and determined it was stolen. Once MCSO set up a perimeter, they found a female passenger who cooperated in their investigation.

The male suspect, who was also the driver of the vehicle, ran into a swamp in an attempt to evade arrest, according to deputies. MCSO’s Drone Response Team was able to locate the suspect, who was hiding in thick weeds and knee-deep water.

Working with the K9 units and deputies, the DRT was able to take the suspect into custody safely.

Rochester resident Javier O. Davila, 35, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, and petit larceny. Gates resident John Ransom, 53, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, as well as 18 traffic citations.

According to MCSO, Davila was issued appearance tickets and was turned over to the Greece and East Rochester Police Departments for outstanding warrants. Ransom was issued appearance tickets and released, according to deputies.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released video of this incident, that can be viewed in the video player at this top of this page.