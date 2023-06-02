CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A 13-year-old was arrested for making bomb threats at two different schools on Thursday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO says 10 a.m. Thursday, they began an investigation into a suspicious phone call received by the Chestnut Ridge Elementary School in the town of Chili. The caller reported a bomb in the school and hung up.

Out of an ambulance of caution, MCSO says the staff evacuated the school and notified 911.

Deputies say they, along with canines and staff, conducted safety sweeps of the building. They were able to deem the threat not credible, and all students and staff were allowed to return to their classrooms, and school resumed.

At around the same time, the Gates Police Department were investigating a similar call made to the Westside Academy in the town of Gates. MCSO investigators, along with other law enforcement and the district’s staff attempted to identify the suspect — determining the threatening calls were made by a 13-year-old juvenile in Chili.

The 13-year-old was charged with two counts of making a terroristic threat. MCSO, along with the Gates Police Department, both issued the juvenile an appearance ticket, and they were released to their guardian.

“These types of incidents not only cause significant alarm in the community, but often result in the evacuation of several hundred school children and the commitment of significant first responder resources that could be needed elsewhere for true emergencies,” MCSO Chief Deputy Michael Fowler said. “As we have stated before, we do not take these types of threats lightly.

Law Enforcement will investigate each incident until the person(s) can be apprehended and referred to the courts to be held accountable to every extent possible.”

MCSO adds the matter is being referred to Family Court.