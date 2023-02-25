ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At least one person has died from a multi-car crash in the Town of Clarkson Saturday night, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

West Ridge Road (Rt. 104) between Drake Road and Redman Road are currently closed, and MCSO are on scene investigating as of 11:15 p.m.

News 8 staff are currently heading to the scene to learn more.

The road will remain closed indefinitely as deputies continue to investigate. Further information will be released pending family notifications.