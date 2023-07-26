ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One suspect is charged, another is wanted for the theft of over $100,000 worth of drones and accessories, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 11, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a burglary report at a business on Methodist Hill Drive in Henrietta.

Tuesday, investigators executed search warrants on two locations. According to MCSO, a suspect was arrested and several drones and accessories were recovered. Investigators say they are working to locate a second suspect.

Deputies charged East Rochester resident Christopher M. Dejonge, 47, with grand larceny in the second and third degree.

Dejonge was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and released on his own recognizance. MCSO says the crimes he is charged with do not qualify for bail.

The second suspect, Henrietta resident Darius D. Smith, 43, is wanted for grand larceny in the second and third degree.

Photo of Darius D. Smith (Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts to call 911.