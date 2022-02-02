Webster police searching for missing teenager

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials are actively searching for 14-year-old Kahrima Guillory of Webster.

She was last seen leaving her residence around 8:30 p.m. on January 30, police say.

According to authorities, the teenager was observed getting into a vehicle with an older sibling who resides in the city. Guillory is described as 4’9″ and 75lbs.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call 911 and ask to speak with a Webster police officer.

