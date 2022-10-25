ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Jamesville man.

68-year-old David Benz was reported missing by his family on October 20. Deputies with WCSO said that Benz left his home to pick up his daughter, but never returned. He was last seen in a dark-colored long sleeve top, light colored jeans or khakis, dark colored footwear, and a baseball hat. Benz wears glasses, and was last seen on foot on New Hartford Street.

David Benz (Courtesy of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

WCSO deputies said that Benz’s car — a red 2012 Honda Civic — was found Monday night at the Wolcott Family Dollar on Whiskey Hill Road.

Benz is known to frequent state parks, nature trails, and areas with water features, such as waterfalls.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.