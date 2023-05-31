RPD says that this is the best available photo for Aaron Maurice Waters, who went missing on May 5. (Photo/Rochester Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a man with schizophrenia who went missing on May 5.

According to RPD, Aaron Maurice Waters, 59, may still be in the local attention and may also need medical attention.

Waters was last seen near the beginning of May wearing a gray t-shirt and navy sweatpants. He is described as standing at 6’0 and weighing 180 pounds. He is bald and Black.

Anyone with information on Waters’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (800)-346-3543.