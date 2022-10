ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday they are searching for two teens who went missing.

According to investigators, Timothy Jenkins of Penfield and Haley Fairley of Perinton, both 14, were last seen together Friday morning, in the area of O’Connor Road in the Town of Perinton.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

