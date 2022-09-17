CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing juveniles from Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center in Chili on Saturday.

Deputies said that 11-year-old Michael Newsome (left) and 12-year-old Navarius Davis (right) was last seen skateboarding in the Crestwood complex.

Newsome is described as standing at 4’1″ and weighing 75 pounds and Davis is described as standing at 5’1″ and weighing 100 pounds. Newsome was last seen wearing green shorts with black and red sneakers and Davis was last seen wearing a white shirt, maroon shorts, and red sneakers.

Deputies don’t believe they are in any danger at this time, but they encourage anyone with information to call 911.