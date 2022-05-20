WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

Authorities say 27-year-old Jacob Will was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on May 17 at his residence in the Town of Ontario.

Police say he was last seen wearing jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt, work boots, and a baseball bat.

Troopers say he may be in the Town of Gates.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or state police at 315-589-8288.

