State Police looking for missing Newark man

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — In a release today, The New York State Polices said that Roy (RJ) Vandemortel, age 30, from Newark, NY. is missing, and they are actively looking for him.

Troopers say he about 6’0″ tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. They add:

Roy was last seen at the TOPS Plaza in Clifton Springs on September 30, 2021, wearing a blue t-shirt, a blue Puma zip up hoodie, black jeans, and grey sneakers.

Trooper ask that anyone that has any information to call the State Police in Canandaigua at 585-398-4100.