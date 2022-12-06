ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher University was notified Monday that Kenneth DeLand, a student who is studying abroad this semester in Grenoble, France, has been reported missing.

University officials say DeLand’s host family and the American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS) have been working with law enforcement in Grenoble and a search is underway.

The investigation is showing that DeLand may currently be traveling, but law enforcement has been unable to contact him.

Officials at the University say they have been in contact with his family and they are doing everything they can to assist in the investigation.

Anyone who has been in contact with DeLand or has any information is asked to call the Office of Safety and Security at (585) 385-8025.