FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager last seen in Farmington Wednesday.

Authorities say 17-year-old Adam Nhaila was last seen around 6:45 p.m. leaving his home on Amber Drive in Farmington. He is described as an autistic male, around 5’10” tall, 150 pounds with black hair.

According to police officials, the teenager was wearing black pants and a grey hoodie at the time of his disappearance. Anyone with more information is asked to call (585) 398-4100

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.