ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are actively searching for four missing teenage girls last seen leaving their home in the Town of Penfield Sunday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies believe the four females were together at the time of their disappearance.

Officials say they left their house on Penfield Road in Penfield at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Authorities have described and identified the missing teens with the following information:

1. Leah Ervin — age 16, 5’5” around 200 lbs, with long black and red braids and unknown clothing.

Destiny Barrett – age 15, 5'5" around 115 lbs, has braces with unknown clothing

Mahleena Toney – age 12, 5'2" around 100 lbs, with curly brown hair and unknown clothing

Kah'Maiyah Spirles – age 14, 5'5" around 180 lbs, last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black leggings

