Little boy known to go into the woods around his home

ANNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 3-year-old child in the area of Creek Road in Annsville, in northwestern Oneida County. The child was last seen in the area of 11724 Creek Road, Annsville.

The little boy, whose first name is Creo, is a white male, he was last seen around 2:00 pm, Saturday. He was wearing gray shorts and no shirt. Police say that the child has been known to walk into the woods around his home.

State Police, Oneida County Sheriffs, and local volunteers are engaged in the search. The search area is near where Creek Road becomes Swancott Road in Annsville.

If anyone sees Creo or has any other information you are asked to call 911.